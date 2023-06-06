Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sysco were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. 1,116,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

