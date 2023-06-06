Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. 755,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

