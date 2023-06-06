Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.05 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $224.01. The company had a trading volume of 656,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,200. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.46. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

