Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.78 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,468,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $228.24. 833,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,263. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

