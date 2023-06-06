Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. 2,829,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

