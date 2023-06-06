Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,240 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

HAL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 5,320,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,808. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

