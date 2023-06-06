Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,900 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.01. 2,889,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

