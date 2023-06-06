Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.35. 987,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
