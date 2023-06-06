Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.35. 987,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.