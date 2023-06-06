V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 570,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,811,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

