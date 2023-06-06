Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 227,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,385,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,127 shares of company stock valued at $195,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

