Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $106,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 844,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

