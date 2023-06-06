Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $273.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

