Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

