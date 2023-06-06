Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after buying an additional 226,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 558,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

