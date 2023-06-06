Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 564,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,688. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

