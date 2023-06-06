Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.56 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $49.56 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007563 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

