Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.47

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 2256084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.