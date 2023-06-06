Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $141,982.04 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,139,023 shares in the company, valued at $468,238,108.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 796,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,388. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

