Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Vita Group Limited operates in the skin health and wellness industry in Australia. The company owns and operates a network of aesthetic clinics through its medical aesthetics brands, including Artisan Aesthetic Clinics; and non-branded aesthetic clinics. Vita Group Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Albion, Australia.

