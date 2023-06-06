Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.40. Vitru shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 335 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VTRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Vitru Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $539.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vitru Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

