VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.32

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 22815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 623,291 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

