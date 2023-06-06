VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $161.00

VMware (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

VMW stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

