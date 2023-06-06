VRES Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.18 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $56.18 million and $339.57 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,059.94 or 1.00015602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0261105 USD and is down -16.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $488.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

