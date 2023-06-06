Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 6,925,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,241,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

