Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,465,000 after buying an additional 1,032,819 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after buying an additional 754,171 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after buying an additional 738,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 559,795 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,769,000.

BATS:HYD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 525,630 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

