Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:HSRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 33,714 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Dividend Announcement

Hartford Short Duration ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

