Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,278 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 330,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

