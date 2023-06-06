Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.91. 482,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

