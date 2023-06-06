Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PVH (PVH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PVH (NYSE: PVH):

6/1/2023 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2023 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $90.00.

5/31/2023 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/18/2023 – PVH is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2023 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 1,629,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

