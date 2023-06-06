Wells Fargo & Company Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $45.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

PBF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.