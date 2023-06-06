WEQ (TSE:WEQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

WEQ Holdings Inc. (TSE:WEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. 53,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
WEQ Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$34.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13.
WEQ Company Profile
WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.
