West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 30,546,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,934,391. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

