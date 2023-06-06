West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 118,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,679. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

