West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 3.6% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $140,810. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

