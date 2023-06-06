West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 12,539,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

