West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,021 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.