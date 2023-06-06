West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. 2,922,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

