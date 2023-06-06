West Michigan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 1,887,401 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

