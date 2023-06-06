West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 652 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,866,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 421,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

