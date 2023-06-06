West Michigan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 822,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,271. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

