West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 796,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,068. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

