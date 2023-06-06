West Michigan Advisors LLC Trims Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,501. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.