West Michigan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.75. 3,183,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,409. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

