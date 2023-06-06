West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 269,370 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $344.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,744 shares of company stock worth $24,938,408. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

