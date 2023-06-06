Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 8th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.75. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 123.21% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $408.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wheels Up Experience to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 427,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

