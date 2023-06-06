Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 8th.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.75. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.88.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 123.21% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $408.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 427,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.