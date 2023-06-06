WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.26 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and approximately $235,089.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00339563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003890 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

