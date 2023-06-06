Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 52-Week High at $354.84

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.84 and last traded at $352.53, with a volume of 3146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.59.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,660. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

