WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.15. 21,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.36.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.