WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $102.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 802.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 181.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 236,172 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 662.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 141,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

