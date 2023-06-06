WPP plc (WPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WPP stock opened at GBX 879 ($10.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 914.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 918.36. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Barclays raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.92) to GBX 1,250 ($15.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.42) to GBX 1,260 ($15.66) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.55) to GBX 1,230 ($15.29) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,175.33 ($14.61).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.11), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($41,610.34). In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.11), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($41,610.34). Also, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.60), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,795,073.91). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

